Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022:Registration Deadline Extended Till Feb 3, Here's How To Register

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration date has been extended by a week. Earlier the deadline to apply was Jan 27 which has been extended to Feb 3, 2022.

Pariksha Pe Charcha

Praiksha Pe Charcha 2022: For the second time in a row, the last date to register for the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha has been extended. At first, the deadline to register was January 20 which was extended to January 27, 2022. Now the deadline to register has been extended till February 3, 2022. Interested candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to get themselves registered. Education Ministry informed about this decision through a tweet.

The tweet reads, "No worries if you missed it! The registration date to participate in #PPC2022 has been extended to 3rd February 2022. Get ready to interact with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi & become #ExamWarriors. Visit : http://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ #PPC2022"

Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: Check important dates here

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on December 26, 2021
  • Registration for the same started on December 28, 2021
  • Earlier, PPC 2022 registration deadline was January 27, 2022
  • The deadline has been extended to February 3, 2022
  • Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 date has not been announced yet

Registrations are going on for the fifth edition of Pariska Pe Charcha where PM Modi will be talking to students, parents & teachers ahead of Board exam and will encourage them. In the programme which is conducted annually, PM Modi discusses stress emerging out of examinations. For the last four years, it is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

As of now, over 11.71 lakh students have got themselves registered for PPC 2022. More than 2.64 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC. This time, an online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics. The deadline to participate in the competition ends on February 3, and applicants who will be selected will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme and will get an opportunity to talk to PM Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Check registration steps here 

  • Interested candidates should go to MyGov.in
  • On the homepage look for what's new section 
  • Click on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the link being displayed below the image which reads 'register now'
  • Candidates should fill in the details and submit the same for getting themselves registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha'
