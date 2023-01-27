Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi Shares How To Manage Time; 'learn From Your Mothers'

While interacting with students, teachers, and parents on the upcoming board examination 2023 through an annual event ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi answered how students can manage time during exam preparation. Students should practise time management not just in exams but in everyday life as well to lead a disciplined life, said PM Modi.

"Not just in exams, but students should follow time management in general life to live a disciplined life. Note your week's routine and analyze your study pattern. This will help you understand that you spend extra time on activities you like the most. Therefore, it is important that you spend the first 30 minutes studying a subject you like the least and then the next 30 minutes studying your least favorite subject. This will enable you to devote the same amount of time to each subject without getting bored," PM answered.

“Students should learn time management from mothers as despite being overburdened with household duties, mothers are excellent when it comes to time management,” PM added.

PM talks about handling pressure

When discussing how to manage pressure during exams, the Prime Minister said, "If you do better, there's probable pressure from your surroundings to do even better. No one is spared from this."

"Just like you, even if we have to suffer this in our political lives, the excellent results of elections are always expected to be 'more excellent'. So, worry not; just strive to give your best along with being stress-free and jubilant," he added.