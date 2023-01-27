Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Gives Tips To Deal With Social Media, Suggests 'digital Fasting'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing questions related to board exam stress and anxiety in the annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2023 answered how students should concentrate on exam preparation without being distracted by social media.

“Students are smarter than the so-called smartphones in my opinion. In this case, we should monitor the usage and utilize it smartly as needed,” Prime Minister answered.

The Prime Minister further said that students should practice 'digital fasting' for one day a week to cut screen time which will help in reconnecting with family. "The students should find an area which can be termed as no technology zone and not use any tech devices in that area," answered the Prime Minister at the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha my exam too,' says PM Modi

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with students also said that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is his exam as well as crores of students in the country are taking his test. "'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is my exam too and crores of students of the country are taking my test. I enjoy giving this test," said PM Modi.

Talking about families' expectations from their kids, the PM said that it is natural for families to expect things from their children, but if it's only to maintain social status, it becomes harmful.

In addition, he advised students to remain joyful and stress-free on the days of their exams while still trying to give their best effort.