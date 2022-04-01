Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi Bats For Equal Opportunities For Girls And Boys In Education

Addressing his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event aimed to reach out to the students of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with thousands of students, teachers, and parents across the country. While the Prime Minister spoke to the students and discussed various topics concerning their education ahead of the upcoming exam season, he also spoke on the importance of gender equality in education.

Regarding the importance of bringing equality between girls and boys in the education sector, PM Modi said that the situation has changed a lot concerning girls' education. "Everyone presently knows its importance as a society cannot grow unless girls are educated. The situation is changing as per the latest data; more girls are getting admission to schools than boys. In most of the results, girls outshine boys."

Further hailing women's power in India, PM Modi gave the examples of Rani Lakshmi Bai and Ahilya Bai and said that society now trusts women more than ever. "We have more women MPs now. I appeal to society to give equal opportunity to boys and girls", he said.

Giving out a message of empowering girl children, the prime minister called a daughter the "strength of the family" and said, "what can be better than seeing our Nari Shakti excel in different sectors of life."

'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Notably, the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event is a series that was initiated in 2018. During this event, PM Modi interacts with the students, teachers, and parents from across the country and shares valuable tips and suggestions concerning their exams, education, and future career prospects. Students also come forward with multiple questions and seek advice and guidance regarding their education. This event has been organized for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

Image: ANI