Patiala National Law University Reports 60 New COVID Cases, Declared Containment Zone

Patiala National Law University: As many as sixty students at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, have been reported positive for the COVID test in the last two days. The sudden breakout of the virus has forced authorities to declare the area a containment zone. The university authorities have asked the students to vacate the hostel by May 10 to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the university has also postponed the offline term examination till further notice, and they will release the date sheet after taking stock of the situation, said university officials. After reviewing the situation at RGNLU, the Patiala Deputy, Sakshi Sawhney, stated that the university has been advised to follow standard operating procedures and to keep constant liaison with parents. She also said that those positive have mild symptoms and are isolated in separate blocks, and the university has also been declared a containment zone.

"I reviewed Covid cases at RGNUL today. Health teams are deployed for the last three days of the camps. The university was advised of standard operating procedures and to keep constant liaison with parents. Those positive have mild symptoms and are isolated in separate blocks. The university has been declared a containment zone and has been directed to complete 100% of the testing, "said Patiala deputy Sakshi Sawhney.

As per reports, students are not satisfied with the overall health services and management of the containment zone on the campus. COVID cases in schools and colleges are slowly increasing. Earlier, several cases were reported among school students in Delhi, Noida, and Gaziabad. The authorities had also issued advisories and asked parents not to panic.

COVID situation in India

In the last 24 hours, India reported a total of 3,275 new cases. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, the country's overall caseload has mounted to 4,30,91,393. The top five states that reported the highest number of COVID cases are Delhi with 1,354 cases, Haryana with 571 cases, Kerala with 386 cases, Uttar Pradesh recorded 198 cases, and Maharashtra announced 188 cases, followed by 55 more deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

