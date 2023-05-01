Patna School Timing Revised Again After Weather Improves, Classes To Run Till 11:30 Am

As the weather conditions improved in Patna, the district administration has decided to revise the school timings again. The school closure timing has been extended by 45 minutes from Monday, May 1. On April 18, the DM Chandra Shekher Singh ordered the schools to wrap up all academic activities by 10:45 am. Now, the timing has been extended to 11:30 am. With the latest order, the schools in Patna for all classes will function from 6.30 am to 11.30 am.

Patna school timings changed

The school timings were earlier revised as the maximum temperature of Patna reached above 43 degrees Celsius. Due to reduced school timing, the schools have reduced the period of one subject from 45 to 30 minutes. Now, with the increase in school timing, the timing of the learning period can increase accordingly and it will help to cover the syllabus on time.

Patna weather improves with heavy rainfall, hailstorm

Patna witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm on Sunday, April 30 which reduced the temperature giving some respite to the people from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature in Patna on Sunday was 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 24 degrees.