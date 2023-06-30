Last Updated:

PM Modi In DU: 'Youth Don't Want To Limit Themselves To Degrees And Job'

Delhi University has organised a valedictory ceremony for its centenary celebrations today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest of the event. Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the guest of honour. Follow live updates of the event and PM's address here.

Nandini Verma
PM In DU

Image: PM Modi in DU

12:37 IST, June 30th 2023
PM Modi's address concludes, students chant Jai Shree Ram

Students of DU chanted Jai Shree Ram after conclusion of PM Modi's address. 

12:37 IST, June 30th 2023
Our vision to make India a developed nation by 2047: PM Modi

"Our vision is to make India a developed nation by 2047," the PM said. 

12:37 IST, June 30th 2023
Global rankings of Indian universities have increased: PM

Global rankings of Indian universities have increased due to the futuristic policies of education in the country. 45 Indian universities are ranked in QS World University Rankings, PM said. 

12:30 IST, June 30th 2023
During COVID pandemic, the whole world was stressed, and India was helping them

During the COVID pandemic, the whole world was stressed and could not fulfill their needs. At that time, India was not only meeting the demands of our people but also helping other countries. Foreign countries are curious to know the culture of India is serving others in difficult times, PM said.

12:25 IST, June 30th 2023
India is witnessing Industry 4.0

"India is witnessing 'Industry 4.0'. Artificial Intelligence, AR-VR which was only seen in science fiction films earlier have now become a part of our real-lives," PM said.

12:23 IST, June 30th 2023
Youngsters do not want to limit themselves to degrees and job: PM

Earlier, students used to focus only on placements and jobs after getting degrees. Now, they do not want to limit themselves to degrees and jobs. They are exploring new opportunities and focussing on start-ups, PM said.

12:20 IST, June 30th 2023
Number of start-ups has crossed 1 lakh

Till 2014, there were only 100 start-ups in India. Now, the number has crossed 1 lakh, PM said.

12:16 IST, June 30th 2023
Number of IITs, NITs, IIMs have increased: PM

The number of IITs, NITs, and IIMs in the country has increased drastically,  PM Modi said.

12:15 IST, June 30th 2023
In 2014, only 14 universities were ranked in QS World University rankings

In 2014, only 14 universities were ranked in the QS World University rankings. The number has now reached 45, he said.

12:14 IST, June 30th 2023
New Education Policy allows a student to choose subjects of their interest

New Education Policy has allowed a student to choose combinations of subjects of their interest to pursue higher education, PM said.

12:11 IST, June 30th 2023
DU's success goes hand in hand with India's development

Be it a person or an institution, when his resolutions are for the country, then his success also goes hand in hand with the country's successes, PM said.

12:10 IST, June 30th 2023
India is now in the list of top-5 economies

DU started with 3 colleges. Now, it has 90 colleges. Earlier, India had a fragile economy. Now, India is in the lsit of top-5 economies, PM said.

12:10 IST, June 30th 2023
Interacted with youngsters in Delhi Metro: PM Modi

I came to DU in the Delhi metro today and interacted with my young co-passengers. It was a pleasure," he said. 

12:02 IST, June 30th 2023
PM Modi's address begins at DU

PM Modi's address begins at DU's valedictory ceremony. "I am glad to become a part of DU's 100th-year celebrations. Universities of a country are a true reflection of a country's achievement. DU in its 100 years have actively contributed in the development of India," PM Modi said. 

11:59 IST, June 30th 2023
Students of DU can be found in every corner of the world

Students of Delhi University can be found in almost every corner of the world, VC said.

11:59 IST, June 30th 2023
VC felicitates PM Modi

The vice-chancellor of Delhi University, professor Yogesh Singh felicitated PM Modi.

11:59 IST, June 30th 2023
PM Modi travels in Delhi metro to reach DU, interacts with youngsters

PM Modi travelled by Delhi metro on Friday morning to reach Delhi University to attend the programme. He met and interacted with youngsters inside the metro. Read full story here.

 

11:59 IST, June 30th 2023
Valedictory ceremony of DU's centenary celebrations begins

DU has started the event of the valedictory ceremony of DU's centenary celebrations. The event is held at the sports complex of Delhi University.

