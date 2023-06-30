PM Modi In DU: 'Youth Don't Want To Limit Themselves To Degrees And Job'

Quick links:
Image: PM Modi in DU
Students of DU chanted Jai Shree Ram after conclusion of PM Modi's address.
"Our vision is to make India a developed nation by 2047," the PM said.
Global rankings of Indian universities have increased due to the futuristic policies of education in the country. 45 Indian universities are ranked in QS World University Rankings, PM said.
During the COVID pandemic, the whole world was stressed and could not fulfill their needs. At that time, India was not only meeting the demands of our people but also helping other countries. Foreign countries are curious to know the culture of India is serving others in difficult times, PM said.
"India is witnessing 'Industry 4.0'. Artificial Intelligence, AR-VR which was only seen in science fiction films earlier have now become a part of our real-lives," PM said.
Earlier, students used to focus only on placements and jobs after getting degrees. Now, they do not want to limit themselves to degrees and jobs. They are exploring new opportunities and focussing on start-ups, PM said.
Till 2014, there were only 100 start-ups in India. Now, the number has crossed 1 lakh, PM said.
The number of IITs, NITs, and IIMs in the country has increased drastically, PM Modi said.
In 2014, only 14 universities were ranked in the QS World University rankings. The number has now reached 45, he said.
New Education Policy has allowed a student to choose combinations of subjects of their interest to pursue higher education, PM said.
Be it a person or an institution, when his resolutions are for the country, then his success also goes hand in hand with the country's successes, PM said.
DU started with 3 colleges. Now, it has 90 colleges. Earlier, India had a fragile economy. Now, India is in the lsit of top-5 economies, PM said.
I came to DU in the Delhi metro today and interacted with my young co-passengers. It was a pleasure," he said.
PM Modi's address begins at DU's valedictory ceremony. "I am glad to become a part of DU's 100th-year celebrations. Universities of a country are a true reflection of a country's achievement. DU in its 100 years have actively contributed in the development of India," PM Modi said.
Students of Delhi University can be found in almost every corner of the world, VC said.
The vice-chancellor of Delhi University, professor Yogesh Singh felicitated PM Modi.
PM Modi travelled by Delhi metro on Friday morning to reach Delhi University to attend the programme. He met and interacted with youngsters inside the metro. Read full story here.
On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers. pic.twitter.com/G9pwsC0BQK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels by metro to attend centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/HOZ6Kb1fjM— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
DU has started the event of the valedictory ceremony of DU's centenary celebrations. The event is held at the sports complex of Delhi University.