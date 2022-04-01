PM Modi Breaks Down Exhaustive Process Of NEP Formulation; Takes Dig At Oppn

Addressing the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event in Delhi on Friday, PM Modi explained the exhaustive process for the creation of the National Education Policy 2020. In response to queries on the NEP, he said that the policy was formulated after widespread consultation at every level. Furthermore, he revealed that the policy draft was also released in the public domain for suggestions. Taking a dig at the opposition which has often cried foul over this policy, the PM asserted that people across the country had reposed faith in the NEP.

PM Modi remarked, "Instead of saying New Education Policy, we will call it National Education Policy. The involvement of so many people in framing the education policy in itself is perhaps a world record. When you selected me for this job in 2014, we were on this since the beginning. For 6-7 years, there was a lot of brainstorming at every level- teachers in villages, students in villages, teachers in cities, students in cities, boy students, girl students, mountains and jungles."

He elaborated, "A gist of this was collected. Detailed discussions were held on this by scholars connected to science and technology. A draft was prepared. It was again circulated among people and 15-20 lakh inputs were received. The Education Policy has come after such a big exercise. People keep on expressing opposition to whatever the political parties and government does. But it is a matter of happiness for me that the National Education Policy has been accepted in every corner of India. That's why lakhs of people who have made this are worthy of appreciation."

National Education Policy 2020

Approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020, NEP 2020 envisages widespread reforms in school and higher education. Explaining the contours of the policy back then, PM Modi had mentioned that the NEP is based on access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. Observing that the policy would transform India into a vibrant knowledge hub, he hailed various aspects such as ensuring universal access to school education, better infrastructure, and initiatives to bring back dropouts into the mainstream.

Moreover, he contended that the 5+3+3+4 structure advocated by the policy would benefit younger children. Lauding the provisions to set up a Gender Inclusion Fund and Special Education Zones, the PM opined that the NEP focuses on making education more inclusive, improving the education infrastructure and opportunities for persons with disabilities. The reforms in the higher education sector like multiple entry and exit options and flexible curricula at the college level were highlighted by the PM. But, the opposition has slammed the NEP alleging that it is being implemented in different parts of India in a piecemeal manner without Parliamentary approval.