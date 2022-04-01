PM Modi Calls Against Single-use Plastic At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Event

Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students, parents, and teachers on April 1, 2022. In the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha which lasted for almost 2.5 hours, PM Modi talked on various topics. Some of the topics are how to reduce stress, how to study, and also how to save the environment. PM Modi towards the end of this address thanked the children and said that the kids are 'biggest ambassadors' of Swachh Bharat'. He said that he has heard many stories where kids stopped their grandparents from throwing litter at any place except the dustbin. He thanked the children for their support.

PM Modi while talking about saving the environment said that one must avoid using single-use plastic as it is hazardous to the environment. "We need to discard the use and throw policy and learn to recycle and reuse. The pro-planet approach is the need of the hour," PM Modi said. PM Modi addressed the children and said, "My dream of a cleaner India would not be possible without your efforts".

PM Modi talks about his Lifestyle For Environment mantra

PM Modi while talking about an incident said, "Once 40kg plastic was found in a cow's stomach, this is such a pathetic thing. We should avoid single use plastic, said PM Modi. Single-use plastic hazardous for the environment. We need to discard the use and throw policy. Need to learn recycle and reuse. Pro-planet approach is the need of the hour:"

PPC 2022: Highlights and overview

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 was conducted on April 1 at 11 am. It was organised in Talkatora stadium and all the COVID protocols were followed. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also marked his presence at the event. This year over 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers, and 90 thousand parents have registered themselves for PPC 2022, and on the basis of their performance in competition that MyGov organsied, two thousand have been selected. Out of these two thousand students, teachers and parents, 1000 were called to attend PPC 2022. Out of these 1000 participants, some are underconfident, some are from the middle class, some are teachers. The slogan of this year's edition is ‘Pariksha Ki Baat, PM Ke Saath’.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

As mentioned above, it is an interactive session that is being organized once a year for the last five years. In PPC, PM Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their queries on exam stress and related issues. Ministry of Education states that PPC is an initiative of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors'. It is a step taken by PM Narendra Modi to ensure a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters during the examination seasons.