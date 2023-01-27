Interacting with the students during the sixth edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged the exam warriors to learn new languages.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “India is a country of diversity. We can proudly say that we have hundreds of languages and we should be proud of this. If we think of learning new skills like playing sitar and piano, etc, we should also try to learn at least one or two languages of the neighbouring state.”

Emphasising the need to learn new languages, the Prime Minister said, “Learning a new language is not just learning the words of it but it also helps us learn about years old culture attached with it. We have the world's oldest language with us. Tamil is the oldest language in the world,” he added.

#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | Try to learn new languages, it will help you to express better: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.

Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/gp2HbPPYMA — Republic (@republic) January 27, 2023

PM Modi shares secret to time management

Responding to a student's question on how to manage time during exam preparation, PM Modi said that young students should practise time management not just in exams but in everyday life as well in order to lead a disciplined life.

Asking students to plan their day-to-day activities, PM Modi said, “Note your week's routine and analyse your study pattern. This will help you understand that you spend extra time on activities you like the most. Therefore, it is important that you spend the first 30 minutes studying a subject you like the least and then the next 30 minutes studying your least favourite subject. This will enable you to devote the same amount of time to each subject without getting bored.”

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the students with the nation’s students at the ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ initiative that took place at Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium. The programme was witnessed by over 2,400 students and over 38.80 lakh registrations were received from 155 countries.

The programme witnessed the interaction of students, teachers and parents with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various topics related to life, exams etc.