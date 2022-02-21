PM Modi Highlights Positive Impact Of Budget On Education, Says 'Youth Will Empower India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Education Ministry's webinar on how the Union Budget 2022 will bring a "positive impact" on the education sector in India. While speaking at the session, he called the young generation the future leaders of the country and the "nation builders". He said, "Empowering the youth will empower India's future."

Speaking on the topic of digital connectivity for the education sector in the country, PM Modi said that digital connectivity is what has kept the education system alive in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are seeing how the digital divide has rapidly shrunk in India as innovation has ensured inclusion in the country. Whether that be e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, digital labs, or digital university, these infrastructures will help the young population a lot."

Further noting the Centre's vision of a National Digital University, the Prime Minister called it a unique and unprecedented step of its kind in the education system of India. "The National Digital University which is a one of its kind step towards the education sector will help in removing the issue of seat availability in the country", he said.

Emphasis laid on five things concerning education sector in Union Budget 2022: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further also spoke on how Budget 2022 laid a lot of emphasis on the education sector. He proclaimed that the Budget has brought a collective vision for all including the education sector. Further reiterating his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Effort' slogan, he said that everyone has been prioritised in the budget which is not just the counting of figures.

"If the budget is used in the right way at the right time, we can bring a big change with limited resources", he added.

Providing details on how the budget can bring a "positive impact" in the sector, Modi stated that emphasis has been laid on five things including universalisation of quality education, skill development, urban planning and design, internationalisation which includes world-class foreign universities in India and the AVGC - Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic.

Image: ANI