PM Modi Impressed With Student's India@75 Pic, Posts It On His Website And Wins His Heart

PM Narendra Modi is known for personally replying to citizens' queries. This time he won the heart of Anurag Ramola, a young student from Dehradun after replying to his picture with the theme - 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The student had sent this pic to the PM, to which he not only appreciated the picture and published it on his website but also appreciated the student for his maturity and interest in national issues at such a young age.

The artwork texture shows the map of India, primarily with a colour mix of Saffron, White & Green to mark the Tricolour, with shades of yellow on the exterior - On the Himalayan side, the sun rising, interspersed with the Indian flag's Ashok Chakra. The picture is outlined with hands supporting the country as a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is depicted by the numbers 75 - to mark 75 years of India's Insependence - with the number seven shown with strokes of green leaves and 'five' - with a bulged outline superimposed upon the sun.

Why PM Modi was impressed with the student's painting

Ramola never expected a reply from the PM as according to him, the PM would be occupied with multiple issues. However a reply filled him with joy: "All I wanted was that he read my letter. He not only read it but was kind enough to reach out to me. It has made my school principal applaud me and my family is so happy," he said.



Ramola had written a letter to PM Modi in December 2021 praising him for his constant engagement with the students through programmes like 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' and also offering guidance to the students in PM's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat'. He appreciated the Prime Minister for his clarion call of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) by 'Going Vocal for Local' and his constant appeal to the people to work for nation building.



Impressed by Anurag's thoughts, the Prime Minister replied, "Your ideological maturity is reflected in your words in the letter and the theme chosen for the painting 'Amrit Mahotsav of India's Independence'. I am glad that you have developed an understanding of issues related to national interest since adolescence and you are aware of your role in the development of the country as a responsible citizen.”



PM Modi, appreciating the countrymen in their endeavour to make India self-reliant, has written further: “In this Amrit Kaal of independence, the country is moving ahead with the power of collective strength and with the mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’. The contribution of our younger generation is going to be crucial in building a strong and prosperous India in the years to come.”



The PM ended the letter with wishing Anurag success and showed confidence he will continue to excel in life, with creativity and success.

(With ANI input)