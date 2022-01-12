PM Modi inaugurates 11 New Medical Colleges And A CICT Campus In Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Along with government colleges, a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) has also been inaugurated by PM Modi. The new medical colleges are being established at an estimated cost of about 4,000 crores and will increase MBBS seats by 1,450.

The districts in which the medical colleges are being established include Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri. The establishment of medical colleges has been done under the centrally sponsored scheme of "Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached to Existing District/Referral Hospitals". Through this scheme, the Union government aims to establish medical colleges in districts that do not have either government-run or private medical colleges.

New CICT Campus

The establishment of a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai aims to promote PM Modi's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and encourage classical languages. The CICT campus is funded by the Central Government and was established at an estimated cost of Rs. 24 crores. The new campus is equipped with a library, an e-library, seminar halls, and a multimedia hall.

During the inauguration event, PM Modi also addressed the gathering, which was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and other leaders. He explained the importance of strong health care and education systems. He also spoke about future projects that his government plans to introduce in the coming years. PM Modi emphasized Tamil culture and said "The new building of CICT will make Tamil culture more popular. It will also give a wider canvas to the students, teachers, and researchers." He further said, "I am always fascinated by the richness of the Tamil language and culture. One of the happiest moments of my life was when I got a chance to speak a few words in the world's oldest language, Tamil, at the United Nations."

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appeals to PM Modi to exempt NEET in Tamil Nadu from NEET.

During his address, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urged PM Modi to accept the appeal to exempt NEET in Tamil Nadu. He said, "Hon'ble PM, the admission policy of TN plays a very important role in our health and infrastructure. It is to protect this that we have been continuously demanding NEET EXEMPTION for Tamil Nadu. I appeal to the Union Government to accept our request favorably, " said Stalin.

