PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of IIT Jodhpur Located At The Gateway To Thar Desert

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi dedicated the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur's new campus to the nation on 5th October 2023. IIT Jodhpur is located at the gateway to the Thar Desert, with its rich tradition of art and culture, and is one of the fastest growing technological institutes in the country with a vision of a future-driven Institute for nurturing excellence of thought and imparting knowledge by using transformational technologies with a multidisciplinary approach for responding to societal challenges and aspirations. This will contribute to India's remarkable progress.

Prime Minister lauded the collaboration between IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur. “IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur have collaboratively explored new possibilities in the field of medical technology. This will also promote medical tourism. AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur are becoming premier institutions not only in Rajasthan but in the entire country," he said.

On this occasion, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director of IIT Jodhpur, said, "The Honourable PM acknowledged and appreciated IIT Jodhpur's unwavering commitment to technological development, cutting-edge research, and the high-quality education delivered to our students. The Prime Minister has specifically acknowledged our endeavors in the field of medical technology and the collaborative efforts between IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur in developing innovative devices aimed at providing vital support to patients confronting diverse medical challenges. This recognition serves as a tremendous source of inspiration, reinforcing our dedication to working tirelessly for the advancement of technology. He also shed light on our rich cultural heritage, our vibrant environment, and the contributions that IIT Jodhpur is making in these domains. These words of encouragement further enhance our commitment and promise to deliver excellence to our nation."

The Institute is working towards achieving its vision by providing holistic education through a well-designed curriculum that includes elements like flexibility, innovation, social engagement, creative problem-solving, entrepreneurship, fairness, and a multidisciplinary approach, taking the resolutions of Amrit Kaal forward with reforms like the new National Education Policy, he added.

Some such implemented projects are as follows:

The institute offers unique academic and research programs across multiple disciplines, including collaboration with AIIMS Jodhpur for transdisciplinary innovation-oriented programs in Medical Technologies.

The Institute has established the School of Liberal Arts, offering programs in Computational Social Science and Digital Humanities.

The Centre of Excellence on Arts and Digital Immersion (ADI) offers a unique M.S. by research program.

IIT Jodhpur has the Centre for Education and Technology for Education (CETE) to conduct a unique Integrated Teacher Education Program aimed at strengthening the Teaching-Learning process at all levels starting from school education.

The Institute established a transdisciplinary Centre of Excellence in Integrative Precision Health and established an Ayurtech Center of Excellence in collaboration with Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University.

The Institute emphasizes science-based technology education and focuses on research and innovation aligned with national missions like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and more, through various initiatives and partnerships.

Also, IIT Jodhpur collaborates with various stakeholders for societal and environmental causes using a transdisciplinary approach, contributing to national missions like Green Hydrogen Mission, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Ishan Vikas, Vigyan Jyoti, by focusing on research and innovation towards developing indigenous technologies aligned with these National missions.

Apart from this, several campus sustainability initiatives taken by the Institute include a smart graded water supply grid, innovative water irrigation system, thatched pathway roofing, soil restoration, waste segregation, wetland restoration and design, digital archiving of flora and fauna, carbon capture from flue gas, natural vegetation spatial analysis, khamba composters, g-filters, etc.

IIT Jodhpur takes pride in being dedicated to the nation, which will play a vital role in creating India’s remarkable progress. The Institute will continue to expand its horizons and embrace transdisciplinary approaches to be at the forefront of India's journey toward progress and shape its future in significant ways.