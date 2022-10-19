PM Modi Launches Mission Schools Of Excellence Programme In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today on October 19 in a programme at Tri Mandir’s Dadanagar Convention Hall, Adalaj, Gandhinagar. Notably, this mission has been launched to strengthen the education infrastructure in Gujarat through setting up new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs, and overall upgradation of the infrastructure of schools in the state. Around 20,000 teachers and school management committee members in Gujarat took part in the event.

Mission Schools of Excellence will help scale up education infrastructure in Gujarat. https://t.co/lHhlzttZwo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2022

While addressing the event, PM Modi announced an upcoming project worth Rs 5,567 crore and said that these projects will be rolled out at various stages of implementation. While addressing the event, he spoke on multiple achievements of his government, including the launch of the 5G network, and the development of the strong education system under NEP 2020, among others.

He said in the last 20 years, Gujarat has faced a great change in its education system and this change has positively helped students across the state. He stated that there was a time when out of 100 students, 20 of them never went to school and girls were not part of the education system as they were never sent to school. He also pointed out that earlier knowledge of English was considered a mark of being intellectual, even though the English language is just a medium of communication, and now things have changed entirely, he asserted.

PM Modi further stated, "The 5G service will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms, and smart teaching. It will take our education system to the next level. He added, saying, "Earlier, knowledge of the English language was considered a mark of being intellectual. "In reality, the English language is just a medium of communication," the prime minister said.

