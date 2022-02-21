Last Updated:

PM Modi LIVE At Education Ministry Webinar: Budget 2022 To Boost Education Sector

PM Modi is speaking in education ministry webinar on how the budget 2022 will boost the education sector. Check latest updates here

PM Modi

13:12 IST, February 21st 2022
Union Budget 2022

PM Modi concluded his speech by saying, "If the budget is used in the right way at the right time, we can bring a big change with limited resources".

12:12 IST, February 21st 2022
Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic (AVGC)

"The fifth important aspect is - AVGC - ie Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic, all of them have immense employment opportunities, there is a huge global market," announced PM.

12:10 IST, February 21st 2022
A total of 7 parallel sessions will be held

The session "Digital University: Making World Class Higher Education Accessible for All" will be held today. The secretary of Higher Education and Secretary, Telecommunication and Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, will participate in the session.

12:09 IST, February 21st 2022
Education Budget 2022: PM Modi speaks on internationalization

"The fourth important aspect is- Internationalization: World class foreign universities should come to India, which are our industrial areas, such as GIFT City, institutes associated with FinTech should come there, it has also been encouraged," he added.

11:55 IST, February 21st 2022
Budget 2022: PM Modi live at Edu Ministry webinar on budget 2022

In the budget of 2022, a lot of emphasis has been laid on five things related to the education sector:

"Universalization of Quality Education: Important decisions have been taken to expand our education system, improve its quality and increase the capacity of the education sector," PM Said.

11:55 IST, February 21st 2022
Budget 2022: PM Modi speaks on digital university

"Be it e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, Digital Labs, Digital University, such educational infrastructure is going to help the youth a lot. This is an attempt to provide better solutions for education to all, be it villages, poor, Dalit, backward, tribal, in the socio-economic set up of India, said, PM Modi.

11:55 IST, February 21st 2022
PM speaks on reformation of the Indian education system

"National Digital University is a unique and unprecedented step of its kind in the education system of India. I am seeing that power in digital university that this university can completely eliminate the problem of seats in our country," said PM Modi.

11:40 IST, February 21st 2022
World Mother Language Day 2022

"Today is also World Mother Language Day. Education in the mother tongue is related to the mental development of children. Teaching of medical and technical education in local languages ​​has started in many states," said PM Modi.

11:34 IST, February 21st 2022
PM Modi talks about Education Budget 2022

PM Modi talks about how this year’s Budget will give a boost to the crucial education sector.

 

11:29 IST, February 21st 2022
11:29 IST, February 21st 2022
Budget 2022: Universalization of quality education

"Important decisions have been taken to expand our education system, improve its quality and increase the capacity of the education sector, said PM Modi.

11:29 IST, February 21st 2022
Budget 2022: PM Modi lays emphasis on 5 major things

In the budget of 2022, a lot of emphasis has been laid on five things related to the education sector. First - Universalization of Quality Education: Important decisions have been taken to expand our education system, improve its quality and increase the capacity of the education sector: PM

11:17 IST, February 21st 2022
PM Modi live at Edu Ministry webinar on budget 2022

PM Modi said, "Our today's young generation is the future leader of the country, they are the Nation Builders of the future. That's why empowering today's young generation means empowering India's future."

