PM Modi Makes 7 Key Points In His Speech At Anna University's 42nd Convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University, Tamil Nadu on July 29, 2022. At the convocation, PM Modi awarded gold medals to the 69 students. While addressing the youth, he emphasized various points including the impact of NEP. For convenience, we have summarised his speech in 7 points.

1. Indian youths have a taste for technology

In this era of tech-led disruptions, the Prime Minister said there are a few important factors in India’s favour. The most important among them is that India has a taste for technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology. Even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it

2. There is trust in risk-takers

PM Modi said that people are now trusting the risk-takers. He said that earlier on social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur. People used to tell them to ‘get settled’, meaning, get a salaried job. However, the situation has been reversed. Innovation is becoming a way of life. In just the last 6 years, the number of recognized start-ups increased by 15,000 percent.

3. Link between the progress of youth and the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the link between the progress of youth and the nation. He said, “Your growth is India’s growth. Your learnings are India’s learnings. Your victory is India’s victory.” At his address, he motivated youth to start something of their own and to be job providers

4. There is temperament for reform

PM Modi in his speech at Anna University mentioned that earlier there was a notion that a strong government is the one that controls everything and everyone. He said, "But we have changed this. A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It controls the system’s impulse to interfere. A strong government is not restrictive but is responsive. A strong government does not move into every domain. It limits itself and makes space for people’s talents.”

5. NEP provided freedom and flexibility to youth

He further said that a strong government’s strength lies in its humility to accept that it can not know or do everything. Citing this as a reason for reforms making greater space for people and their talent in every space, PM Modi gave examples of freedom and flexibility provided to youth by NEP 2022. A total of 25,000 compliances were scrapped for ease of business. “Removal of angel tax, removal of retrospective tax, and reduction of corporate tax – are encouraging investments and industry. The reforms in drones, space and geospatial sectors are opening up new avenues”, PM Modi said.

6. Whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope

The Prime Minister recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda in what was known as Madras 125 years ago about the possibilities for the youth of India. The Prime Minister remarked that “the whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine.”

7. Every sector in India is bustling with new life

Calling COVID-19 pandemic an unprecedented event, PM Modi said that it was a once-in-a-century crisis that nobody had any user manual for. He mentioned that India faced the unknown confidently because of scientists, healthcare professionals, and common people. Now every sector in India is bustling with a new life. Industry, investment, innovation or international trade, all are seeing India at the forefront.