Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Friday. After addressing the convocation, the Prime Minister took a tour of Anna University and visited multiple classrooms to meet graduating students who couldn’t be present at the main venue during the ceremony due to space constraints.

PM Modi waved at students as he entered the classrooms filled with students and he was welcomed with applause. He wished all the students. "My best wishes are with you," he said.

#WATCH | PM Modi visits multiple classrooms to meet graduating students who couldn’t be present at the main venue of the Anna University convocation ceremony due to space constraints#Chennai pic.twitter.com/XC8fa9vYbY — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

At the convocation ceremony, PM Modi awarded gold medals to the 69 gold medallists at Anna University. PM Modi said that this is a special time for teaching as well as non-teaching staff. He said, “You have seen many batches come and go but each batch is unique.” While addressing the parents present there, PM Modi said that their sacrifices have played a prominent role in the development and growth of students.

PM Modi Lauds India's Youth At Anna University Event

PM Modi said that people used to look for jobs earlier, but now are looking to build startups. He said that with India witnessing success in start-ups, not only Indians but the whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. PM Modi gave credit to the youth of the country and said that the youth are the growth engine of India and India is the world’s growth engine.

People had the fear of not being recognised but India has witnessed a 15,000% growth in the number of recognised start-ups in the last 6 years, the PM said. There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology and even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it, he added. PM Modi said that earlier on social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur.

“Innovation is becoming a way of life. In just the last 6 years, the number of recognised start-ups increased by 15,000 per cent,” PM Modi added.

(Image: Republic/PIB)