PM Modi Speaks To Teachers And Students At Gujarat’s Command & Control Centre For Schools

On April 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with teachers and students at Gujarat's Gandhinagar Command and Control Centre for Schools. In particular, the Centre collects over 500 billion data sets each year and analyses them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to improve overall student learning results, according to ANI.

The Centre assists in tracking daily online attendance of teachers and students, as well as conducting centralised summative and periodic assessments of students' learning outcomes. Gujarat's Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, and other countries have been asked to come and learn about it, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

‘Younger generation easily adapts to new technology,' says PM Modi

In his speech on Monday, PM Modi stated that in comparison to previous generations, the younger generation finds it much simpler to adapt to new technology. The Prime Minister inquired with a teacher, "How do you deal with this problem?" Rajeshwari Patel, a teacher at the Center, discussed her experience working at the Centre, saying that during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, many kids took online classes. She also stated that the government's 'Diksha' portal aided people like her in enabling, speeding up, and amplifying solutions in the field of teacher education. Further talking about the portal’s benefit, she informed that the Diksha portal's content is also quite interesting. Instead of the portal being sidetracked by computer games, many people choose to study using this software. She also added that her colleagues' spirits were also boosted through the Diksha portal.

The Prime Minister enquired with a student as to whether they still feel the burden of studies despite the presence of this Centre. "I prefer coming to this Centre to obtain education and get knowledge," Ashruka, a Grade 7 student answered the Prime Minister, as per ANI. On being asked by PM Modi if she manages to take out time for her sports, she replied, "I try to maintain a balance in both the spheres." Another teacher named Jayesh told PM Modi that the Vidya Samiksha Kendra has proved to be beneficial for all of them, especially during the period of COVID-19. He said that it provides them with live video calls for education purposes.

PM Modi stressed on nutritional foods for students

During his speech, PM Modi stated that the government is fortunate to have cutting-edge technology for our educational system. PM Modi stressed the need for nutritious food for students while interacting with Co-Coordinators and students from various schools. According to ANI, on April 19, at roughly 9:40 am, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing factory at Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crore.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI