PM Modi To Address A Webinar On 'positive Impact' Of Budget 2022 On Education Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar concerning the "positive impact" of the Union Budget 2022 on Monday, February 21. The webinar which has been organized by the Ministry of Education will concern the implementation of Union Budget 2022-23 on the education sector. Tweeting about the same, PM Modi also informed that he will address the webinar at 11:00 AM on Monday.

"At 11 AM today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year’s Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector", PM Modi tweeted.

Today's session is a part of a series of webinars carried out by the central government over various key factors and further to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of the budget announcements. The objectives through webinars are to brainstorm with experts from various public and private sectors, academics, and industries to further identify strategies on how one can move forward towards implementations of various issues under different sectors.

Centre's webinar on Budget for Education sector

As a part of the webinar, PM Modi will hold a plenary session in which a total of seven parallel breakout sessions will be held under identical themes, and further action points, broad strategies, and timelines will be identified by the participating teams in line with the principles of ease of education and further for harnessing employment opportunities. Notably, participation will be seen from government officials belonging to ministries, state governments including industries, development organisations, educationists, students, and experts.

The webinar will be based on a total of seven themes including:

Digital University

The Digital Teacher

Widening Reach of One Class One Channel

India Specific Knowledge in Urban Planning and Design

Towards Fostering Stronger Industry-Skill Linkage

Developing Educational Institutions in GIFT City

Strengthening Industry-Skill Linkage in AVGC.

Earlier this year, the Union Budget which was tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman included an announcement about a new Digital University that will help to provide world-class quality and universal education to students across the country with a personalized learning experience at their doorsteps. During this while, the Finance Minister also made several other announcements concerning the development of the education sector.

Image: Twitter