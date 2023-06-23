PM Modi To Be Chief Guest At DU's Valedictory Ceremony Of Centenary Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at Delhi University's valedictory ceremony scheduled to be held on June 30. The programme will be a part of DU's centenary celebrations. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honor. The information was shared by Anoop Lather, Public Relations Officer, Delhi University.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Sh Narendra Modi ji will be the chief guest of the program on this occasion. Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, will be the guest of honour on the occasion,” he said.

DU's valedictory ceremony will be held in the multipurpose hall of the varsity's sports complex. The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1992. On completion of its 100th year of existence, the varsity observed a grand centenary celebration at its campus on May 1, 2022. Dignitaries including Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, among others, participated to grace the university's centennial celebration event.

About Delhi University

The University of Delhi, informally known as Delhi University (DU), was founded in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognized as an Institute of Eminence (IoE) by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It started with only three colleges, two faculties, and 750 students, and since then it has become India's largest institution of higher learning and among the largest in the world. Today, the university has 16 faculties and 86 departments distributed across its north and south campuses. It has 77 constituent colleges and five other institutes. Today, more than 6 lakh students are studying in different colleges affiliated with Delhi University. The Vice President of India serves as the university chancellor.