PM Modi To Interact With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees On Jan 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) on January 24, 2022, at 12 noon via video conferencing. Using Blockchain technology, digital certificates will be granted to PMRBP awardees for the years 2021 and 2022. Notably, the Indian government is using this technology for the first time for distributing certificates to awardees.

PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee

The event will be attended by Union Minister Smriti Irani and Minister of States Munjpara Mahendrabhai. The government grants PMRBP awards to children aged between five to eighteen years for their exceptional achievement in six categories, including Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art & Culture, and Bravery.

This year, a total of 29 children from across the country have been selected under different categories of the Bal Shakti Puraskar. The awardees will also participate in the Republic Day parade. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, and a certificate. The PMRBP award is granted by the President in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the award ceremony has been organised on a virtual platform. Children, along with parents and the district magistrates of their respective districts, are welcomed at the event.