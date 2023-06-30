PM Modi Travels In Delhi Metro To Reach DU To Attend Varsity's Valedictory Ceremony

Delhi University is celebrating the completion of its 100th year of existence. DU has organized the valedictory ceremony of its centenary celebrations today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest at Delhi University's valedictory ceremony. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the guest of honour. The programme started with cultural performances at 11 am. The programme is held at the DU sports complex.

PM Modi travelled by Delhi metro on Friday morning to reach Delhi University to attend the programme. He met and interacted with youngsters inside the metro.

On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers. pic.twitter.com/G9pwsC0BQK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023

"Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone," PM Modi tweeted.

DU's valedictory ceremony will be held in the multipurpose hall of the varsity's sports complex. The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1992. On completion of its 100th year of existence, the varsity observed a grand centenary celebration at its campus on May 1, 2022. Dignitaries including Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, among others, participated to grace the university's centennial celebration event.

About Delhi University

The University of Delhi, informally known as Delhi University (DU), was founded in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognized as an Institute of Eminence (IoE) by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It started with only three colleges, two faculties, and 750 students, and since then it has become India's largest institution of higher learning and among the largest in the world. Today, the university has 16 faculties and 86 departments distributed across its north and south campuses. It has 77 constituent colleges and five other institutes. Today, more than 6 lakh students are studying in different colleges affiliated with Delhi University. The Vice President of India serves as the university chancellor.