PM Modi Visits Rashtriya Raksha University; 'helping Us Strengthen Sashakt Bharat'

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra visited Rashtriya Raksha University, in Gandhinagar, to attend its maiden convocation. PM Modi said, "Rashtriya Raksha University is the jewel of our country that is helping us further strengthen the vision of Sashakt Bharat." The Prime Minister also dedicated a building of the Rashtriya Raksha University to the nation.

Speaking at the RRU convocation ceremony, PM Modi praised the country's police forces. "We have seen during the COVID pandemic that many policemen in uniform gave food and medicine to the needy during the lockdown. People saw the humane face of the police," said Modi.

While talking about reforms, the Prime Minister said that after independence, there was a need for reforms in the country's security apparatus. "A perception was formed that we had to be cautious of the uniformed personnel, but that has changed now. Now, when people see uniformed personnel, they get the assurance of help," PM Modi said.

'Our daughters are moving forward in large numbers in the army': PM Modi

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the police force during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that during the COVID times, there were many clips circulated on the internet showcasing the positive actions of India's police forces. He also spoke about the role of women in national security.

"Today we have a large number of daughters in the defence sector, our daughters are moving forward in large numbers in the army. Today a large number of daughters are coming to SCC also. Now our government has decided to admit daughters in Sainik Schools as well," PM Modi said,

Speaking about the country's defence universities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Through defence universities, we want to prepare people in such a way that they can handle things with fewer resources. We have to prepare a dedicated workforce at every level to protect the country."

"If you wear a uniform, don't make the mistake of thinking that the world is in your hands. The respect of the uniform grows when there is a sense of compassion in it." PM Modi said.

'Technology, a huge challenge'

PM Modi also spoke about the importance of technology in security. "Technology is a huge challenge," the Prime Minister said, adding, "If we do not have the expertise, we are not able to do what we should on time. Just as the issues of cyber security come to the fore, as technology is increasing crime, in the same way, technology is also helping a lot in reducing crime."

Technology has now become a potential weapon in the security apparatus. Mere physical training is not enough to be in security forces, now specially-abled people can also contribute to the security sector despite not being physically fit: PM Modi in Gandhinagar

The Prime Minister then spoke about stress-free activity training in the security sector. He said, "Stress-free activity training has become essential in the security sector today. Trainers are needed for this."

PM Modi also inaugurated the plaque of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at the university.

On 12 March 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the plaque of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and the Iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Prime Minister thereby dedicated the Rashtriya Raksha University, An Institution of National Importance, to the nation.

Along with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. On the first day of his visit, he held a meeting with BJP leaders and party workers at the BJP headquarters in Ahmedabad.

Notably, the PM's visit which seems to be a 'soft start' to his party's campaign ahead of the December 2022 state elections, PM Modi looks forward to his next big poll quest in Gujarat.