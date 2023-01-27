PM Modi's Message To Parents: 'Don't Set Boundaries For Your Children'

While addressing students at the interactive program of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the guardians of children not to set boundaries and bind the children to limitations. PM Modi emphasized that the natural curiosity of the children should be allowed to develop.

He further stated that children learn according to what they see and experience happening in the society and environment around them. He urged the guardians to let children undergo comprehensive expansion in society independently and without unnecessary constraints.

Don't bind your children; don't set boundaries: PM Modi enlightens parents.

Reiterating a previous remark regarding students of 10th and 12th standard, PM Modi stated that after the culmination of exams, the students of 10th standard should be sent on 5-day-vacations, preferably in ‘own states’ at first, with instructions to click photographs and be back with descriptions of the places they visit. “Do it with courage,” the Prime Minister told guardians while assuring that the students will learn a lot through such opportunities and experiences.

Parents should routinely ‘take a trial’ of the children

As for the students of 12th standard, the Prime Minister asked parents to send children on an out-of-state trip via the railway and without reservation. He asked parents to send children with limited supplies, with instructions to give a presentation on what they learned from the trip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further urged parents to routinely indulge in taking a trial of children and further motivate them to visit different parts of society in order to enhance their curiosity. He stressed that children should not be bound by unnecessary constraints because this will hamper their learning process. “We should enable children’s expansion,” the PM stated.