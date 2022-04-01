Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Today

Quick links:
Image: PTI
#NextGen knows how to use #Technology for the right purpose, as Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi highlighted during #ParikshaPeCharcha 2020.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 31, 2022
Are you excited for the interaction with Hon’ble PM tomorrow? Tune in at 11 AM. #PPC2022 #ExamWarriors pic.twitter.com/wy0oqdELMC
Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh visited Talkatora Stadium to oversee the preparedness of Pariksha Pe Charcha event with PM Modi.
Visited Talkatora Stadium to oversees the Preparedness of #ParikshaPeCharcha with Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to be held on 1st April, at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/3XeRiQx0ac— Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (@RanjanRajkuma11) March 31, 2022
Students are sharing their excitement to watch PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha event. Schools and CBSE are sharing their videos on Twitter where the students are sharing their excitement for the event. Check it here.
Akanksha, student of class XII in KV Sector 8 RK Puram is very excited to meet Hon'ble PM Sh. @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha #PPC2022 #ExamWarriors #KVians #KVS @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @Annapurna4BJP pic.twitter.com/6Aqm3Yn6aB— Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (@KVS_HQ) April 1, 2022
The Ministry of Education has shared a link where all can watch the PPC event live on Youtube. Click here to watch it live.
Last Few Hours to Go! #ParikshaPeCharcha 2022 with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi starts at 11 AM, today. Get ready to watch it live. Link: https://t.co/Ni67RumnIt #ExamWarriors pic.twitter.com/ctRZXqjMsH— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) April 1, 2022
This year, live streaming will also be arranged at Governor House of all states. The education minister has sent letters to CMs of all states to call a few students to the governor's house and watch the live streaming with them. Read More.
CBSE has directed its affiliated schools to hold the arrangements for the live running of the broadcast of ‘Pariksha Par Charcha 2022’ on April 1. In view of the exam season, CBSE has asked the schools to keep the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event on their top priority and make sure that all students watch the event.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Nearly a thousand students, teachers and parents are invited to the event.
The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be available through live streaming on radio channels (All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel), Live web streaming on the website of PMO, Ministry of Education (MOE), Doordarshan, MyGov.in and Youtube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayayprabha channels of MoE. Read More.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday interact with lakhs of students about dealing with exam stress in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. Read More