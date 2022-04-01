Last Updated:

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi will interact with the students and their parents and teachers in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 5.0 event today. The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi and it will begin at 11 am. PM Modi will interact with the students about dealing with exam stress and help the teachers, parents guide them.

pariksha pe charcha

Image: PTI

09:49 IST, April 1st 2022
Watch a throwback video of the Pariksha Pe Charcha event here

 

09:47 IST, April 1st 2022
Talkatora Stadium all set for PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh visited Talkatora Stadium to oversee the preparedness of Pariksha Pe Charcha event with PM Modi.

 

09:39 IST, April 1st 2022
Students share their excitement to watch PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Students are sharing their excitement to watch PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha event. Schools and CBSE are sharing their videos on Twitter where the students are sharing their excitement for the event. Check it here.

 

09:35 IST, April 1st 2022
Watch Live event of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 here

The Ministry of Education has shared a link where all can watch the PPC event live on Youtube. Click here to watch it live.

 

09:31 IST, April 1st 2022
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Live Streaming at Governor House in all states

This year, live streaming will also be arranged at Governor House of all states. The education minister has sent letters to CMs of all states to call a few students to the governor's house and watch the live streaming with them. Read More.

09:31 IST, April 1st 2022
PPC 2022: CBSE asks all schools to live stream the event in their schools

CBSE has directed its affiliated schools to hold the arrangements for the live running of the broadcast of ‘Pariksha Par Charcha 2022’ on April 1. In view of the exam season, CBSE has asked the schools to keep the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event on their top priority and make sure that all students watch the event.

09:31 IST, April 1st 2022
Pariksha Pe Charcha venue

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Nearly a thousand students, teachers and parents are invited to the event.

09:31 IST, April 1st 2022
When and where to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Event

The fifth edition of  Pariksha Pe Charcha will be available through live streaming on radio channels (All India Radio Medium Wave, All India Radio FM Channel), Live web streaming on the website of PMO, Ministry of Education (MOE), Doordarshan, MyGov.in and Youtube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayayprabha channels of MoE. Read More.

09:31 IST, April 1st 2022
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact with lakhs of students today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday interact with lakhs of students about dealing with exam stress in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. Read More

