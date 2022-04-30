PM-USP Scholarship 2022: The Education Ministry on Friday announced that the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) amount for the first 3 years has been increased. According to the Education Ministry, students from the first 3 years. They will get Rs. 12,000 p.a. from the academic year 2022–23. As many as 82,000 fresh scholarships are awarded each year for pursuing graduate or post-graduate degree courses under the PM-USP Scholarships Yojana. According to the notice released by the Education Ministry, more than 19 lakh students belonging to the weaker sections of our community will get benefit from this Yojana.

PM-USP: Scholarship amount for first three years raised to Rs 12,000

According to the statement issued by the Education Ministry, "Under PM-USP Scholarships for College & University Students, up to 82000 fresh scholarships are awarded each year for pursuing graduate/post-graduate degree courses." The scholarship amount for the first 3 years has been increased to Rs. 12,000 p.a., from the academic year 2022–23. The Education Ministry further announced that this initiative is being launched for students desiring to pursue higher education. PM-USP will help you have barrier-free access to education and opportunity.

PM-USP Scheme

Notably, this initiative has been extended till March 31st, 2026 with an outlay of Rs. 10,158 crore. This programme will help those belonging to the economically weaker section of society. According to the Ministry of Education, the PS-USP Yojana has three sub-components, one of which is the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students. Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Central students' interest Subsidy Scheme and Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Load. It is strongly recommended that students must visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: PTI/ Representative