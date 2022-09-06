PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022: Registration Deadline Extended; Know How To Register

PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022: The registration date for PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test 2022 can do so by visiting the official site of NTA YASAVI on yet.nta.ac.in. According to the official notice, the registration process for the PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022 has been extended till September 11, 2022, and the correction window will open on September 12 and will close on September 14, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to apply for the PM YASAVI Entrance Exam 2022.

PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the login details.

Step 4: Now, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and make payment of the application fees.

Step 6: Once done, click on "Submit."

Step 7: It is advised that candidates must download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

Here's a direct link to apply for PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022 - Click here

More details

According to the schedule, the examination will be held on September 25. In case, candidates face any difficulty, they can write to NTA at yet@nta.ac.in or call on 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)