Popular AI Chatbot ChatGPT Who Passed MBA Exam In US, Fails To Clear UPSC Prelims Exam

The AI chatbot ChatGPT has been under the spotlight since it first cleared the final exam for MBA students at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. From US medical to management exams, the AI-powered chatbot has solved all the problems coming its way. Its popularity began increasing after its introduction in November 2022.

However, ChatGPT had not succeeded when it came to clearing the Union Public Service (UPSC) Examination. In an experiment administered by Analytics India Magazine, the chatbot failed to answer the maximum questions asked from the UPSC prelims syllabus.

ChatGPT scores above 50 per cent

The volunteers of Analytics India Magazine asked ChatGPT as many as 100 questions from the UPSC Prelims 2022 Question Paper 1- Set A. After some time, it was found that the AI-backed chatbot only answered 54 questions rightly, which was a surprise for the magazine company. According to UPSC, the general cut-off is 87.54, and it suggests that ChatGPT failed the exam.

The volunteers who conducted the exam asked questions from a variety of subjects including geography, history, Indian current affairs, general science and ecology, among others. However, the AI chatbot only knows the events that occurred before September 2021 and the questions asked were not time-sensitive.

According to the magazine company, ChatGPT created an extra option for some of the multiple-choice questions and labelled it as ‘None of the above.’ Overall, the chatbot failed to pass the examination but impressed everyone by securing almost over 50 per cent in one of India’s toughest public service examinations.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that was developed by a San Francisco-based company OpenAI. Since its launch in November 2022, the chatbot is executing conversations with users on topics from history to philosophy, generating lyrics in the style of Taylor Swift. It also generates computer programming code with its rich knowledge of technical coding. However, there is a limit to the knowledge of the chatbot as it doesn't know about the events that occurred after September 2021.