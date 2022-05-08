Last Updated:

President Kovind Inaugurates Permanent Campus Of IIM Nagpur, Check Speech Highlights

President Kovind has inaugurated the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur, Highlights of the speech and the details of campus can be seen here.

Ruchika Kumari
President Kovind

Image: Twitter/IIM Nagpur


President of India Ram Nath Kovind is on a visit to Maharashtra and has inaugurated the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur. The inauguration has been done on May 8 at 10 am. Union ministers  Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion. While inaugurating the president thanked the union ministers and each and every person associated with IIM Nagpur.

IIM Nagpur tweeted, “Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, New Campus at MIHAN is officially inaugurated by the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Ministers, State Ministers and dignitaries.”

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra tomorrow (May 8, 2022) to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur," said the statement released earlier.

IIM Nagpur earlier tweeted, "Inauguration of IIM Nagpur New Campus at MIHAN at the hands of Hon. President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:00 AM. Hon'ble Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur Shri CP Gurnani will also be gracing the occasion.” 

Highlights of President Kovind's address

  • The President emphasized on the ecosystem at IIM. He said that the ecosystem at IIM will provide many opportunities to students. 
  • He said that the IIM Nagpur will now focus more on entrepreneurship and will work to develop the mindset that the students should become job givers instead of job seekers
  • President also talked about women empowerment. He said that whenever women have been given an opportunity, they have performed extra ordinarily well. President also believes that more females will take admission intio the institute

About the institute

IIM's permanent campus at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHAN has been built on the outskirts of Nagpur. Built to cater to 600 students, the new 132-acre-campus has been designed to minimise the environmental footprint while facilitating learning both inside and outside the classroom.

