President Kovind Inaugurates Permanent Campus Of IIM Nagpur, Check Speech Highlights

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/IIM Nagpur
President of India Ram Nath Kovind is on a visit to Maharashtra and has inaugurated the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur. The inauguration has been done on May 8 at 10 am. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion. While inaugurating the president thanked the union ministers and each and every person associated with IIM Nagpur.
IIM Nagpur tweeted, “Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, New Campus at MIHAN is officially inaugurated by the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Ministers, State Ministers and dignitaries.”
Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, New Campus at MIHAN is officially inaugurated by the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Ministers, State Ministers and dignitaries. @rashtrapatibhvn#NewCampus #IIMNagpur pic.twitter.com/rU8NkxWZws— IIM Nagpur (@IIMNagpurIndia) May 8, 2022
"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra tomorrow (May 8, 2022) to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur," said the statement released earlier.
IIM Nagpur earlier tweeted, "Inauguration of IIM Nagpur New Campus at MIHAN at the hands of Hon. President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:00 AM. Hon'ble Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur Shri CP Gurnani will also be gracing the occasion.”
IIM's permanent campus at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHAN has been built on the outskirts of Nagpur. Built to cater to 600 students, the new 132-acre-campus has been designed to minimise the environmental footprint while facilitating learning both inside and outside the classroom.