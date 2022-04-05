Priyanka Chaturvedi Files Complaint Against Sociology Book Listing 'merits Of Dowry'

After a viral image of a textbook listing the benefits of the dowry system took over the internet, the Indian Nursing Council criticised the "derogatory content" in a Sociology textbook for nurses that listed the benefits of dowry, stressing that it does not promote any author or publication and has not authorised anybody to use the Indian Nursing Council's name in their publications.

The book is published as ‘Textbook of Sociology by Nurses’ by TK Indrani. The book is a part of the curriculum for B.Sc. second-year students. One of the chapters in the “ Textbook of Sociology by Nurses’’ caused a debate yesterday, claiming that the dowry system is actually beneficial to society and even aids parents of "ugly looking girls" in getting them married off.

Shiv Sena MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi castigates Sociology book on “Benefits of Dowry”

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena MP, has raised the issue and written to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan over the textbook's contents. Chaturvedi summarized the contents of the textbook in her letter, stating that one of the textbook's 'advantages' is that "ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys."

“Because of the burden of dowry, many parents have started educating their girls. When the girls are educated or even employed, the demand for dowry will be less. Thus, it is an indirect advantage.” another passage read in the Sociology textbook.

Despite the fact that dowry is a criminal conduct, Chaturvedi said it is terribly regrettable that such antiquated attitudes have persevered.

“It is appalling how such derogatory and problematic text remains in circulation and that a textbook elaborating the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its constitution.” the Shiv Sena MP remarked by condemning the textbook for its content.

She went on to say, “It is even more concerning that students are being exposed to such regressive content and no action has been taken so far. Such reinforcement of the dowry system is offensive and should be actioned upon immediately.”

“I also request you to take strict measures in this regard and ensure that in future such anti-women content is neither taught or promoted, especially by the academic institution, and, that the textbooks are reviewed and approved by a panel,” Chaturvedi said requesting Pradhan to immediately stop the circulation of such regressive textbooks .

INC decries the disparaging content of Sociology Textbook

The Statutory Body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare– INC condemned the “substandard content” after deeply understanding the area of issue and the outcry it sparked on social media by publishing the disparaging content. The INC stated, “It has been brought to the notice of the Indian Nursing Council that some authors of Sociology for Nurses are quoting INC syllabus to publish substandard content in textbooks. INC strongly condemns any derogatory content which is against the prevailing law of the land.”

“It is clarified that INC only prescribes syllabus for various nursing programs which is placed on its website. Indian Nursing Council as a policy does not endorse any author or publication nor has allowed any author to use the name of Indian Nursing Council for their publications,” INC clarifies by giving a statement.