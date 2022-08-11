Proposal To Merge Govt-run Primary Schools At Planning Stage: Goa CM Sawant

Panaji, Aug 11 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the proposal to merge state-run primary schools having only a few students is at a “planning stage” and discussions are on with parents and teachers.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Sawant allayed apprehensions expressed by political outfits like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the proposed merger of state-run schools.

"The proposal is at a planning stage and consultations are going on with parents and teachers before arriving at a final decision,” the chief minister said.

An AAP delegation had on Monday met Goa Director of Education Shailesh Zingade, proposing to take over government-run schools listed for merger.

AAP Goa president Amit Palekar had claimed his party can run these schools on the "Delhi model".

Asked about the AAP's proposal, Sawant said, “I don't require advice from any political party and my government is capable of running the schools and protecting the interest of students." He said many primary schools have only four to five students or just one teacher for a class.

“This clearly affects the quality of education. With the merger, we can ensure more students in one class and the number of teachers will also increase,” the CM said.

Sawant said a consultation was on with teachers and parents concerned and there was no need to create panic in the minds of parents and students. PTI RPS GK GK

