Protesting Teachers Climb Water Tank In Punjab, Complain Of Unemployment; 'False Hopes...'

Two distressed female educators in Mohali, Punjab climbed up a water tank on October 5 to voice their demand for a job in a government school, according to a video shared by ANI on Twitter.

The one-minute 45-second long video displayed the two women, Sippy Sharma and Veerpal Kaur, standing on the water tank several feet above the ground. Sharma then shared her ordeal and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for giving false hopes by guaranteeing job opportunities to the public several months ago.

"We were guaranteed jobs by previous Punjab government, but never got one. At that time, AAP assured us of jobs, but even after seven months of AAP govt, still false assurance being given to us,” said Sharma, who is a physical training instructor.

The video, which was shared on Wednesday, has amassed over 11,000 views. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “They [AAP] are busy for win of other states (sic).”

Another Twitter user asked, “@ArvindKejriwal in hiding or similarly fooling people in some other part of India?”

(Source:Selfmade video by Sippy Sharma) pic.twitter.com/oM7aTJLdII — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Protests by teachers in the past

This isn't the first time that the people of Punjab have protested to express their job concerns. Earlier this year, unemployed teachers protested outside the house of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to convey their discontentment.

“It was only after Kejriwal’s assurance that we had come down from the water tank in January, after spending almost three months atop the water tank. He was also accompanied by Bhagwant Mann and Gagan Anmol Maan. But now when AAP is in power, it seems they have forgotten all their promises,” Sippy Sharma said in May.

