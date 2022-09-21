Days after the Chandigarh University stir rocked the State over an alleged video leak, the students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar held a massive protest late Tuesday night. This comes after a first-year student allegedly committed suicide in the hostel room of the private university. The police officials informed that the student has left a suicide note behind and cited several personal reasons behind taking the extreme step.

After the students received the information, they called for a huge protest against college authorities stating that this is the second suicide reported at the campus in the last 10 days and the administration has not taken any action.

DSP Phagwara informed, "a student had committed suicide at 5:30 pm at Lovely University. Soon after that, the police sealed the room and a suicide note was also recovered from there the student died provided several reasons which were personal. The family members of the deceased student have been informed and they will reach here soon. Whatever action will be taken by the police will be informed. I appeal to the students to maintain peace".

SDM Phagwara called the incident unfortunate and appealed to LPU students not to spread any kind of rumour or believe it. He also appealed to the students of the university to maintain peace.

After the massive protest carried out by the students, the Lovely Professional University has now released a statement on its official Twitter account over the student's death and assured full support to the authorities for further probe.

"LPU is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point toward the personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation.

The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family", LPU stated.

The deceased student was taken to the hospital. The Doctor informed, "The student was brought dead by the security guards of the university. This is a police case and we can not release any statement before the postmortem and paperwork are completed. The name of the deceased student is AGN Dileep and he is a resident of Kerala as per the guards. The police haven't come yet".

Congress leader and former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira took stock of the incident and demanded Aam Admi Party (AAP) and authorities conduct a detailed probe into the matter. He also highlighted a similar incident that happened a few days back should also be investigated.

I demand a thorough probe into d reported suicide by a student in d Lpu campus on Tuesday night as there’s unrest among students in d campus.There’re a reports of another suicide few days ago which demands fair inquiry as d owner is an @AamAadmiParty Mp & students doubt justice https://t.co/oiCdrFnMz5 — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 21, 2022

