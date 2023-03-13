PSTET 2023 Cancelled After Allegations Of Answers Found Printed On Question Paper

PSTET 2023 Cancelled: The Punjab government has cancelled the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) exam 2023 which was conducted on March 12. The exam was cancelled after candidates alleged that answers were printed on the PSTET question paper. The state education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the cancellation of the exam on his official Twitter handle on Monday. Approximately, one lakh candidates appeared in the Punjab state teachers eligibility test.

A PS-level probe has also been ordered to look into the matter. Those found guilty will be booked under criminal negligence, he said. The exam was conducted by a third party- Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). The university will conduct a re-exam without charging any fees. The date for the PSTET re-exam will be notified in due course of time.

"To maintain complete fairness in our examination process, a PS level probe has been ordered to look into PSTET exam conducted by a third party with A++ NAAC grade i.e. GNDU. Accountability will be fixed & those found guilty will be booked for criminal negligence. Further, GNDU has regretted & will re-conduct the exam without any fees. In future, have ordered my department to have a suitable clause for compensation in the MOU’s signed with third parties for compensation of the candidates in such a scenario. Why should candidates suffer," he tweeted.