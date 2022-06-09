Puducherry CM Assures Support To Gopalan Educational Foundation's Sri World School Project

A delegation led by N Suresh Reddy, founder of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation met Puducherry Chief Minister N. Ramaswamy. During the interaction, the Chief Minister assured his support to the prestigious school project Sri World School which was initiated by the Shyamala Gopalan foundation earlier this year.

Puducherry CM assures support to Gopalan Educational Foundation

Meanwhile, the Advisory Board member of the Foundation, J.A. Moore, South Carolina State representative who is also a close associate to the Vice President of United States of America Kamla Harris spoke to the Puducherry Chief Minister and announced on the behalf of the advisory board that World Education Summit will be held in India by Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society in 2023. The summit will focus on sharing the educational solutions, programs, and innovations especially focusing on the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

The representatives of the foundation also revealed that the new campus of the Sri World School will stand on 100 acres of land, with more than 16,00,000 square feet of built-up area. They said that more than 30 acres of Sri World School's land will be especially dedicated to Organic Farming, thus contributing chemical free food for all its students and faculty. The school that is set to open its doors for Academic Year 2024-25, offers a wide range of courses that will be both affordable and accessible, providing high-quality education options.

During the meeting, Suresh Reddy thanked CM N. Ramaswamy and other officials and stated that the group had a fruitful discussion that might pave the way for significant changes in the country's educational landscape through the most acclaimed Sri World School project Foundation. The Puducherry government has assured help for the project.

The founder of the Shyamala Gopalan Foundation also announced that the organisation is taking up many initiatives like TREE FOR LIFE – Mission One Million plants to tackle the climate crisis. N Suresh Reddy added that the objective of the foundation is to work towards a more sustainable future while calling for much-needed government support to help all schools in the locality reach their zero-carbon goals.

(Image: Republic)