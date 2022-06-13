Puducherry: Govt College Turns 15 Acres Of Barren Campus Land Into Urban Forest

In a major campus greening initiative taken by a college in the Union Territory of Puducherry, the entire premise of the Tagore Government Arts and Science College has been transformed into an urban forest with 5,000 trees planted in the last five years. As per officials, the campus premise has become home to different species of birds and animals. The college, which is located in Puducherry's Lawspet, has turned 15 acres of its barren campus land into an urban forest.

An initiative headed by the college principal, Sasi Kanta Das has come to the light for its unique approach to conserve the environment and further making the campus more eco-friendly. In addition, the initiative also helps in raising awareness among the students about their responsibility towards the environment.

Puducherry | Govt college transforms 15 acres of barren campus land into an urban forest



In last 5yrs of continuous plantation, we've created an urban forest with 5000 trees; 20-25 species of birds visit us: Sasi Kanta Dash, Principal, Tagore Government Arts and Science College pic.twitter.com/DN582bhL8d — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Speaking on the same, the college principal told ANI that they have created an urban forest with 5,000 trees in just a span of 5 years with continuous plantation. He also said that around 20-25 species of birds visit the college at regular intervals. "It is summer time and for survival, we need to provide sufficient food and water. It can also attract more birds and make the campus more eco-friendly", he further added.

'Vegetable garden has been set up in the college': Principal

The Principal of the college further emphasised the importance of maintaining the environment and mentioned that he himself has maintained a vegetable garden on the campus. Giving details of the trees planted on the campus, he said that a variety of trees including palm, coconut, sapodilla, jackfruit, and banana are planted on the campus. This not only helps in educating the students but also supplies fresh fruits and vegetables to the college canteen, he stressed.

Notably, earlier in 2021, the college had transformed 13 acres of its land into a lush green reserve with around 3,000 trees on campus.

It is pertinent to note that the college that was established in 1961 in Lawspet is one of the leading colleges in Puducherry. It offers courses in various fields of arts, commerce, and science. The college has been acknowledged for its green initiative by NGOs across the country and has also been highlighted in the US-based Good News Network.

Image: ANI