Puducherry Schools Closed For 10 Days Due To H3N2 Virus Spread

All schools in Puducherry will remain closed from March 16 to 26 because of the H3N2 virus spread. The state education minister A Namassivayam announced the school closure order today. Puducherry has reported around 79 cases of the influenza virus belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype till March 11.

Students and parents are advised to contact their respective schools for more details.

H3N2 virus in India

H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs and has infected humans, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The symptoms are similar to those of seasonal flu viruses. It can include fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose, and possibly other symptoms, including body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

In Karnataka, an 82-year-old man named Hire Gowda. a diabetic patient who suffered from hypertension died of the H3N2 seasonal influenza subtype on March 1. Another death was reported in Haryana when a 56-year-old lung cancer patient died, From January 2 to March 5, a total of 451 cases of the H3N2 have been reported in India, as per data shared by the ministry on Friday. It also said it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from the end of March.