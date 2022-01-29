Pune Schools, Colleges To Reopen From Feb 1: Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Pune schools reopening date announced: All the schools and colleges in the Pune district will reopen on February 1, announced Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday after chairing a COVID-19 review meeting in the city’s Council Hall. "Orders for the reopening of schools will be issued today. Mobile vans will be sent to schools for the vaccination of eligible students. A special room will be reserved in the school for children who need rest or need medical attention after the vaccination, "said Pawar.

Pune schools to reopen from February 1, 2022

For classes 1 to 8, the school's timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per usual, said Pawar. However, all those students coming to campuses will be required to show consent from their parents. The state government would take a decision on reopening classes 1 to 8 in the next meeting, said the Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar.

"The decision about working half-day will be reviewed after a week. If the situation improves, schools will be allowed to operate at regular hours. At this stage, it is not mandatory for parents to send their kids to offline classes, "Pawar added. College-going students having received both doses of the COVID vaccine will be allowed to attend offline classes. Pawar further stated that the vaccination rate in a few districts is still low and that opening schools will help in increasing vaccination.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

Pune reported a total of 7,166 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 13,88,687, followed by 12 deaths, taking the toll to 19,429. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a total of 24,948 new infections cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, schools and colleges in several other states are also likely to resume next month.

