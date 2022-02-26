Punjab Board Releases Class 5, 8 Term 1 Re-exam Date Sheet, Check Details Here

PSEB Class 5, 8, Re-Exam Dates: The term 1 re-examination date sheets for Class 5 and Class 8 board exams 2021-22 have been released by Punjab Board of Secondary Education (PSEB). The schedule highlights that the PSEB Board term 1 re-exams 2022 for Classes 5 and 8 are scheduled to begin on March 5, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on March 8, 2022. Punjab Board date sheet for class 5 and class 8 can be checked on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

PSEB exam to be conducted in offline mode

To be noted that the candidates will be taking the exam in pen paper mode. The re-examination of PSEB term 1 will be held following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Center and state government. The exam duration will be three hours. It must be noted that the board has divided the academic year into two terms, with each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The PSEB board exam results will be declared according to the average of both terms.

Punjab school board 2nd term exams from March 15

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct the second term examination for classes 5,7,9 and 10 from March 15, 2022. This year over 12.5 lakh students will appear in the examination. For more details, candidates can go to the official website www.pseb.ac.in.

Board controller examination Janak Raj Mehrok said, “Exams will be conducted from March 15 to 23 for classes V and VIII, from April 25 to May 12 for class X, April 7 to May 12 for class XII. The exams for special students will be conducted in their schools only."

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exam 2022 schedule for class 10th & 12th released

Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedules have been released by Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE). Following the schedule, the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams will be conducted between March 24 and April 26, 2022. The Secondary, or Class 10, exams have been scheduled between March 31 and April 26, 2022.

The Class 10 secondary exam will start with the English paper on March 31 and will be followed by Science and Mathematics on April 5 and April 12 respectively. It has been announced by RBSE board Secretary Meghna Choudhary. For Class 12 Senior Secondary exams, the RBSE exams will start with the Psychology paper on March 24, 2022.