Punjab: Centralised Portal For Admission To All Govt Colleges Launched

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has launched a centralized portal for students to get admissions to government colleges in the state affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh; Punjabi University, Patiala; and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

The admission portal was launched on Wednesday at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh, by Punjab Minister for Higher Education Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who said this initiative has been taken by the state government to ensure that youth can easily continue their further education without any hurdle.

The state Department of Governance Reforms (DoGR), along with the Department of Higher Education (DHE), has developed this admission portal-admission.punjab.gov.in. The website will allow transparency and ease for the students, the minister asserted, adding that more such measures are likely to come in the future.

"The DoGR, with the assistance of DHE, has made the state admission portal for the current session (2022–23). Further, DoGR has roped in PayGov India (Payment Gateway Partner) to facilitate a digital mode of fee collection from students and its reconciliation, "he added.

According to Hayer, the newly launched admission portal will serve as a central hub for students in the admission process, and students will be able to file a single application form to apply for admission to multiple colleges and courses.

The State Education Minister said that the new admission website will ensure a contactless admissions process without physical counselling. "The portal will ensure a contactless admissions process without physical counselling. The fee payment system will be online. It will also ensure ease of communication with students. Application Manager allows colleges to communicate with applicants directly via an email or individual/bulk SMS or a call to complete the form or remove the objections or make the fee payment etc. There will be total transparency in preparing the merit list and students will be able to see the admission process online in a transparent manner," said a statement from the state higher education department.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative