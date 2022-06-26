Punjab CM Announces To Transform Government Schools Into 'schools Of Eminence'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced new educational reforms which aim to provide quality and affordable education. Focusing on the importance of school education, Punjab CM said that the government schools in the state will be transformed into 'schools of eminence'.

He said, "The government is committed not only to building state-of-the-art government schools but also to regulate fees in private schools. The NoC (No Objection Certificate) of schools found violating the Fee Act, 2016, will be canceled and a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed."

These announcements were made when the Chief Minister was addressing the state assembly and winding up discussion on the Governor's address. He said that the Punjab CM said state government is planning to transform education at all levels. From schools to colleges to universities, all the forms will be covered. He said the focus will also be laid on quality education in colleges and universities and that lecturers in colleges and universities will be granted UGC pay scales.

More institutes to be set up: Punjab CM Mann

The Chief Minister said that the government is setting up 19 new industrial training institutes. These institutes aims to provide quality technical education. As per the demand of the industry, 44 new courses are under consideration to be introduced in various Industrial Training Institutes, he added. He said focus will also be laid on quality education in colleges and universities and that lecturers in colleges and universities will be granted UGC pay scales.

Punjab Board announces 10th, 12th result release date

The Punjab School Education Board has announced the result release date for matric and inter result. The schedule highlights that the Punjab Board 10th result 2022 will be released by Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The inter or PSEB 12th result 2022 will be declared by Thursday, June 30, 2022.

PSEB 10th,12th Results 2022: Follow these steps to check results