Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Directs Private Schools To Not Raise Fee For Current Semester

In a recent move, Punjab government has ordered private schools in the state to not increase the fee for current semester. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced two major decisions which are related to education sector in Punjab. One of them is that private schools cannot increase fees this semester. The second decision is that from now onwards no private school will be allowed to give address of a stationery shop to buy any of the syllabus book and stationaries. Now, it will be up to parents to decide whichever shop they want to go in.



Earlier in even other parts of India, many private schools tie-up with stationary and cloth shops and ask the students to go in that particular shop. By doing this, even the schools get profit from the shop. Majorly on the shops suggested by schools, the rates of books, clothes and other necessary things are higher as compared to other shops.

Punjab schools: CM expresses concern over school fee

Punjab Chief Minister through a video expressed concern over the rising fee of schools. He said that education is becoming so expensive these days that it is not possible for everyone to afford it. The government has already started focusing on ways to reduce the burden on parents.

Punjab CM Mann assures to make Punjabi University free from debt to regain its glory

On March 29, newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his maiden visit to Punjabi University in Patiala assured, that the university will not be left under any financial burden to regain its glory as a prestigious educational institute in the northern part of the country. CM Mann further stated that pending issues of school and college teachers will also be resolved soon.

While speaking at an event in Punjabi University, CM Mann said, "I guarantee to make Punjabi University free from debt so as to regain its pristine glory as a seat of higher learning in northern India. Our priority is to provide world-class education to the students of the state."