Punjab CM Mann Vows To Open New Institutions To Enable Students Pursue Education In India

Given that a large number of students from the state fly to foreign nations to continue their education, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the government will open new medical colleges, schools and stadiums in Punjab so that children get all opportunities in their home state and don't have to travel abroad.

He was addressing the audience on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in Ludhiana at the Guru Nanak Dev stadium after hoisting the National Flag. Notably, Chief Minister Mann also dedicated 75 Aam Aadmi clinics to the people of the state and said that this is just the first phase of opening the clinics and more will be opened soon.

Students visiting Canada and USA for education

To continue education after completing Class 12 and IELTS, the students are making beeline for visiting USA and Canada, said Mann. “Our youngsters after clearing class 12 and IELTS are immigrating to Canada and the US with the support of their parents as they fear their children will get into bad company here. I want to assure those parents that now you have a government in Punjab that takes care of your needs. We will open new medical colleges, schools and stadiums in Punjab so that your children get all opportunities here. It is not just one child who goes abroad but the entire family. Many houses in villages are lying locked. If there would be no people left in Punjab, then what is the use of being an MP or MLA,” said Mann, urging youths to stay put in “their own Punjab”.

Expressing concern, Mann said the students want to go to foreign countries, against whom the freedom fighters fought for attaining freedom.

“Our martyrs sacrificed their lives to flush out foreign rulers and it is unfortunate that today we are trying to reach those foreign countries by shelling out Rs 30 lakh – 35 lakh. Then we should have kept them only here. So, this is not what I call ‘purna azadi’ (complete freedom). True ‘azadi’ will be achieved the day when children studying in government schools reach high posts. Punjab athletes will win Olympic medals,” he said.

‘Punjab has made maximum sacrifices’

CM Mann said, “Punjab has made maximum sacrifices to keep the Tricolor flying high,” and added further every village in the state has a statue or a memorial in remembrance of martyrs. Even to this day, “Thousands of our youths are protecting the borders to ensure this freedom stays,” he said.

The soldiers from the state are standing like a wall at the border and the bullets fired at our soldiers have to face the chest of a Punjabi, said Mann.

