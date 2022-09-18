Last Updated:

Punjab CM Orders Probe Amid Allegations Of Leaked Videos Of 60 Students Shared Online

CM Bhagwant Mann informed that a high-level inquiry has been ordered by the Punjab govt into leaked Videos from Chandigarh University. Stern action to be taken

Written By
Astha Singh
Punjab

PTI/RepublicWorld


Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday expressed his anguish following a massive protest that broke out at the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali after it was claimed by students that a girl allegedly leaked private videos of 60 hostel mates online on Saturday night. The accused student allegedly recorded objectionable videos of hostel girls and sent them to a boy in Shimla who later circulated the videos on social media. 

The Police have arrested the accused girl and a case has been registered under Section 354C (Viewing and/or capturing the image of a girl or woman going about her private acts when she is unaware) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT act. 

Punjab CM Orders high-level inquiry

Taking it to Twitter, CM Bhagwant Mann informed that a high-level inquiry has been ordered by the Punjab government and severe action will be taken. He also requested people to avoid baseless rumours.

"Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University, our daughters are our respect. A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. I am in touch with the administration and I request everyone to avoid rumours", tweeted Punjab CM

'Serious and Shameful Act': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal took cognisance of the matter and demanded the harshest punishment for the culprits. He expressed solidarity with the protesting students and appealed to them to be patient.

"In Chandigarh University, a girl has recorded the objectionable videos of many girl students which have now gone viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls have courage. We are all with you. Please maintain calm and be patient," tweeted Delhi CM Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains requested Chandigarh university students to maintain calm amid the massive protest. Assuring strict action, Bains called the matter very sensitive as it is related to the dignity of women and claimed that the accused will not be spared at any cost.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Education Minister said, "I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all including the media should be very very cautious, it is also a test of ours now as a society".

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld)

