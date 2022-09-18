In a shocking incident, a massive protest broke out at the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali after a girl allegedly leaked private videos of 60 hostel mates online on Saturday night. The accused student allegedly recorded objectionable videos of hostel girls and sent them to a boy in Shimla who later circulated the videos on social media.

Police arrested the accused girl and a case has been registered under Section 354C (Viewing and/or capturing the image of a girl or woman going about her private acts when she is unaware) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT act.

Punjab Govt assures action

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains requested Chandigarh university students to maintain calm amid the massive protest. Assuring strict action, Bains called the matter very sensitive as it is related to the dignity of women and claimed that the accused will not be spared at any cost.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Education Minister said, "I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all including the media should be very very cautious, it is also a test of ours now as a society".

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj also tweeted and said, "Media brothers, Please note, hundreds of sisters study in Chandigarh University and have studied. It is a matter of privacy for all, by any chance the future and family of a sister should not be spoiled due to excessive excitement. And the guilty should be given the harshest punishment. The Punjab government will leave no stone unturned to nab the culprit".

BJP demands stern action

BJP Leader Majinder Singh Sirsa expressed his anguish over the unfortunate incident and has demanded Punjab government as well as the Chandigarh University administration take stern action against the culprits.

"Deeply pained to see the News of 8 girls from Chandigarh University committing suicide after their bathing video went viral. Apparently, their female friend made MMS of 60 girls in her hostel and sent it to her BF who leaked those videos. My heart goes out to innocent girls & their parents. Chandigarh University needs to take some stern action in this regard. Education Institutions cannot afford to fail in the eyes of our daughters!".

He further requested the removal of the videos from every platform on digital space. "Let us as a society collectively support these girls. More shocking is the mental condition of that female student who did this shameless act of recording!", he added.

