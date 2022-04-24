Punjab Govt Orders Inquiry Against 720 Private Schools Alleged For Parental Looting

Punjab Private schools: Recently, Punjab education ministry received various complaints of parental looting against few schools. The matter has been taken into consideration and state government has ordered inquiries. This was announced by State Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer through a tweet on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The minister announced that inquiries have been ordered into 720 private schools against which complaints of parental looting were received. Through the tweet, he also ensured that strict action will be taken against those schools which will be found guilty.

720 ਨਿਜੀ ਸਕੂਲ ਜਿੰਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਲੁੱਟ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ਕਾਇਤਾਂ ਮਿਲੀਆਂ ਸਨ, ਜਾਂਚ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ ।

ਦੋਸ਼ੀ ਪਾਏ ਜਾਣ ‘ਤੇ ਸਖਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ । pic.twitter.com/vtWPbRGe1E — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) April 23, 2022

Punjab private schools not to raise fee for current semester

Punjab govt has recently ordered state private schools to not increase the fee for current semester. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on March 30, announced two major decisions which are related to education sector in Punjab. One of them is that private schools cannot increase fees this semester. The second decision is that from now onwards no private school will be allowed to give address of a stationery shop to buy any of the syllabus book and stationaries. Now, it will be up to parents to decide whichever shop they want to go in.

Punjab Chief Minister through a video expressed concern over the rising fee of schools. He said that education is becoming so expensive these days that it is not possible for everyone to afford it. The government has already started focusing on ways to reduce the burden on parents. For more details, one can click on this link.