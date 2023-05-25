Punjab Minister Proposes Making IELTS Part Of Education System To CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal has sent a proposal to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about making IELTS a part of the curriculum in colleges. While speaking to Republic TV, Dhaliwal said that he made the suggestion to the CM but the final decision is yet to be announced. IELTS, or International English Language Testing System is an exam that students or those looking for a job abroad need to clear before relocating.

Punjab govt plans action against fake coaching centres

The test is mandatory for candidates who plan to migrate to Canada or the United Kingdom for jobs and higher education. The candidates take the IELTS test to check their basic English skills by training at thousands of coaching centers across Punjab. Every month, lakhs of candidates take the test to be eligible for immigration.

Apart from IELTS, there are other English proficiency tests that the candidates can take. The PTE (Pearson Test of English), the CELPIP (Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program), and the TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) are some of the other tests that candidates take in thousands every month in Punjab. However, this race for immigration has resulted in several fake coaching centres which promise guaranteed results and charge hefty fees from candidates. The same issue was raised by Dhaliwal who said that such centres are robbing the candidates while operating illegally in the state.

With such English tests being part of the education system in Punjab, students will be proficiently trained in the same and thus won't be trapped by coaching centres charging hefty fees.