Punjab Schools To Observe Summer Vacation From May 14, Timings Of Schools Revised

Punjab school timings: Punjab sweltered in the blazing sun as a searing heatwave engulfed parts of the state for over a week and the maximum temperature breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Due to extreme heatwaves, the Punjab government has revised the school timings. The revised timings of schools will come into effect from May 2, 2022. All primary schools will function from 7 am to 11 am, whereas middle, high & senior secondary classes will begin at 7 am and will continue till 12.30 pm. The schools will remain closed between May 14 and June 30 but online classes will be conducted between May 16 and May 31, 2022.

"Keeping in view the sudden heatwave and suggestions from thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to observe summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14," Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann posted on Twitter.

Odisha Board cancels second shift board exams

The second shift of BSE Odisha Matric exams 2022 has recently been cancelled by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha). It was announced that the Odisha 10th exams scheduled to begin on April 29 in the afternoon shift will now be conducted in the morning shift. This has been announced post considering the prevailing heatwave situation in the state. The Board has clarified that there will be no afternoon shift for these exams. This will be applicable for Odisha madhyamik exam and the Odisha board open school exam 2022 too.

"In view of the prevailing heat wave condition in Odisha, classroom teaching (UG & PG) in all HEIs, coming under HED - shall remain suspended from 27.04.2022 to 2.05.2022,” the Higher Education Department said in a tweet.

West Bengal summer vacation for schools and colleges to begin on May 2

In the wake of the prevailing heatwave conditions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 27 urged the state education minister to announce the onset of summer vacation in schools and colleges from May 2, 2022. She mentioned that this move would also protect children from chances of contracting COVID-19. Minister highlighted that her office has received reports of several incidents of falling ill due to the scorching heat.