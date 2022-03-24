Punjab To Have Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Skill University

Sun Foundation on Thursday, March 24 said it will set up the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Skill University in Punjab with the support from the state government. Sun Foundation Chairman Vikramjit Sahney said that the university will impart training for various skilled jobs, including those of electrician, welder, fitter, air-conditioning and refrigeration mechanic, information technology professionals, among others.

Skills related to web designing, coding, graphic designing, solar panel technician, junior nurses and hospitality will also be taught. The students will be provided jobs in Punjab and countries like the UAE, Canada, Europe, and Japan, he said. Sahney is already running two world skill centres in New Delhi and Amritsar, providing free skills and jobs to thousands of youth.